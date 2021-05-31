42 Dugg recently dropped his new album Free Dem Boyz, a project featuring appearances from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Rowdy Rebel, and more. The project was met with acclaim from his fanbase, who clearly mobilized to step up and support the Detroit rapper, which ultimately went on to translate on the sales front.

According to a report from Our Generation Music, the project went on to move a solid 32,000 album-equivalent units; in the same post, it's noted that the project debuted at the 8th position on the Billboard charts, though it does not currently hold a position. HitsDailyDouble also confirms that of the total volume, 819 were made up of physical sales.

For some context, DMX's posthumous album Exodus, which went into its release with considerable hype, is looking at a projected first-week haul between 28 and 32k. For the most part, many of Dugg's fans have reacted favorably to Free Dem Boyz seeing early success on the charts, and it's likely that they'll keep the support moving in the weeks to come. It's certainly a good haul for Dugg, who continues to expand his reach with every release. It also doesn't hurt that he recently found his Future duet "Maybach" embroiled in slight controversy, after Future disrespectfully name-dropped Lori and Steve Harvey.

All things considered, do you think a first-week total of 32k is a big win for 42 Dugg? And more importantly, have you been keeping his latest album on steady rotation?