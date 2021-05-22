mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

42 Dugg Taps Fivio Foreign & Rowdy Rebel For "Still Catching Cases"

Aron A.
May 22, 2021 15:32
Still Catching Cases
42 Dugg Feat. Fivio Foreign & Rowdy Rebel

Detroit meets Brooklyn on this new banger from 42 Dugg's new project.


42 Dugg has been a prominent voice out of Detroit but "We Paid" with Lil Baby certainly put more eyes on the young star. Over the past few months, he's delivered a few stellar singles including his collab with Roddy Ricch, as well as other loose singles. On Friday, the rapper finally arrived with his highly-anticipated new project, Free Dem Boyz. Boasting 19 songs in total, the rapper does bring in a few prominent guest stars but the collaboration that everyone's talking about right now is "Still Catching Cases" ft. Fivio Foreign and Rowdy Rebel. The highlight off of the project is produced by 808Melo who brings that chilling sound of Detroit with the adrenaline-fueled 808s of drill. 

Check out the joint from 42 Dugg, Rowdy Rebel, and Fivio Foreign below.

Quotable Lyrics
You lil n***as is toxic and we do not listen to gossip 
I go Su Young with this chopstick 
Or Buju with this 'matic
And I'm a bad boy, movin' tactic
New Glock-9 came plastic

