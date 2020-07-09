Detroit rapper 42 Dugg is one of the hottest rising stars in the industry, earning his first-ever Top 10 single with "We Paid." The track continues to go off and as he enjoys his success, some old drama is coming back to bite him in the ass...

42 Dugg's ex-girlfriend, Jazmin Re’Nae, took to social media to unload a 30-minute rant about the rapper, making tons of claims about their relationship and sex life. She says that she made him wait a year to have sex before going in on the size of Dugg's butt.

"I can’t argue with no n***a that’s thicker than me," said Re'Nae, who owns Detroit’s Whipped Luxury Beauty Bar. "I’m not about to keep doing that. I’m not arguing with no fat booty n***a. Like I could sit a cup on that bitch. I could sit a cup on that ass."

She later says that Dugg has been trying to "sabotage" her character.

After catching wind of the comments, the rapper filmed a quick return video for Re'Nae, joining his boys and ridiculing her.

"You got fucked on an air mattress, bitch," howled Dugg among other insults at the 23:35 point of the video below. He also denied her claims that they waited a year to have sex.

It's not uncommon for people to get jealous once you've made it. 42 Dugg has definitely made it and now, he's got to deal with people from his past coming back to try and clown him.

