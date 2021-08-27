42 Dugg Returns With Deluxe Edition Of "Free Dem Boyz"

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has been a rising star in the hip-hop world over the last year, and fans can't help but be excited by his new releases. With a plethora of co-signs to his name, 42 Dugg is setting himself up for a lengthy run in the game, and his latest efforts have proven that he is for real. Back in May, Dugg dropped his tape Free Dem Boyz" and it came with features from the likes of Future, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and many others. Now, he is back with a deluxe version of the tape that adds seven new songs to the mix.

For the most part, these tracks fit the vibe of the original effort, although there are certainly some exciting efforts to be heard here. Lil Durk is back on the song "Free RIC," all while Moneybagg Yo appears on "On My Son." There is even a Nardo Wick feature, which definitely brings the heat. Overall, it's yet another example of Dugg putting his best foot forward, and you can check it all out, below.