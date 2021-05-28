It looks like 42 Dugg is on the verge of taking a plea deal for his gun possession case. According to DJ Vlad, the Detroit rapper is currently in negotiations with federal prosecutors in Georgia to work out a plea deal.

42 Dugg's attorney confirmed the plea negotiations and added, "both parties are still hopeful that a resolution can be reached in the near future." DJ Vlad added that Dugg, whose real name is Dion Hayes, will most likely be pleading guilty to a federal offense.

A evidentiary hearing was scheduled for May 24, but was postponed amid the plea agreement negotiations.

The charges stem from Dugg going to a gun range in November 2019, which earned him a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon. That charge could cost the rapper up to 10 years in federal prison.

Dugg remains on pre-trial release, which allows him to travel for business purposes. Typically in federal plea deals, a judge has the final say in determining his sentences, but prosecutors agree not to seek more than a pre-agreed prison term.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on this case moving forward. In the meantime, revisit his latest album, Free Dem Boyz, featuring Lil Durk, Future, Roddy Ricch and more.

[Via]