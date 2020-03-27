42 Dugg Officially Arrives With Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, & More On "Young & Turnt 2"

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has what it takes to become the next big rap superstar. Already, he's earned co-signs from Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, signing deals with both artists last year. The 4PF/CMG artist has the blueprint for success and his new project Young & Turnt 2 will help him earn more mainstream attention worldwide.

42 Dugg sounds unlike any other rapper in the game right now. Right off the bat, you'll recognize all of the unique qualities in Dugg's voice. After his stand-out appearance on Lil Baby's My Turn, this was the perfect time to unload his new full-length project. With some of the hardest-hitting street anthems of the month in "Not A Rapper" and "Habit," 42 Dugg is about to become a lot of people's favorite rapper.

Listen to the new body of work below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Mr. Woody

2. Y&T 2

3. Not A Rapper (feat. Lil Baby & Yo Gotti)

4. Habit

5. It Get Deeper

6. Been Turnt

7. Hard Times

8. Turnt Bitch

9. Bout 40

10. One of One (feat. Babyface Ray)

11. Ride With Me

12. World On My Shoulder

13. Palm Angels In The Sky

14. Bounce Back (feat. Yo Gotti)