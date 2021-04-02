The ongoing Hip-Hop debate about which rapper deserves the title of being the GOAT, a.k.a. the greatest of all time, is a never-ending and ever-evolving discussion. Some artists see the rap game as a sport, with current acts like DaBaby and Drakeo The Ruler publicly vying for the title of Best Rapper Alive, but according to his new interview with Complex, Detroit rapper 42 Dugg could care less about any of those untangible distinctions.

Coinciding with the release of 42 Dugg's highly anticipated collab with Roddy Ricch, Complex has shared an extensive profile on the 4PF and CMG artist. Throughout the interview, the whistling rapper touched on a myriad of topics, from meeting Lil Baby to how to correctly pronounce his name. One of the most quotable parts of his interview, however, came from when he started discussing whether he cared about ever potentially being considered the greatest of all time.

"I want to get paid like the GOAT. I ain’t got to be the GOAT," Dugg proclaims in the interview, basically embodying Jay-Z's classic, "Would you rather be underpaid or overrated?" line from the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy standout cut "So Appalled."

Elsewhere in the interview, 42 Dugg elaborates on his aversion to fame and recognition, chalking it up as a side-effect of being from his hometown.

"Detroit keeps you grounded,” he tells Complex. "Detroit, they don’t bombard you. They don’t think you’re too holy. It is what it is."

What are your thoughts on 42 Dugg's recent comments? Would you rather be the GOAT or get paid like the GOAT?

