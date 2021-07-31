A few posts celebrating his son's 3rd birthday have resulted in people threatening to call Child Protective Services on 42 Dugg. The rapper shared several photos and videos of himself with his little boy as he marked another milestone, but one video caught the attention of social media users. In the clip, Dugg is with his son and kissed his neck, but the public didn't think it was appropriate.

Soon, memes and allegations stormed social media causing Dugg to return with an irate post-and-delete he shared to his Instagram Story. "Suck my d*ck you gay biotches," he wrote.

"Ain't nobody going for that gay ass hoe ass Sh*t y'all on ,y'all quit to get on some GAY B*TCH ASS SH*T BUT WHEN AS N*GGA JUMP DOWN ON ONE YOU HOE N*GGAS AND CALL SOMEBODY OUT WE HOMOPHOBIC," he added. "DONT NOBODY GIVE AH F*CK ABOUT THAT SH*T YALL DONT NONE US WE ENTERTAINERS THATS IT."

"WE NOT HERE TO coach you on life if I say I'm not with that gay sh*t that's where y'all should leave it quit tryna shove that sh*t down N*ggas throats,ah gay n*gga ah be on national tv tonguing another HOE ASS N*GGA, but that's ok though y'all or no other motherf*ckas on earth ain't finna make me like SH*T ION LIKE."

He added that if people don't like him, then "f*ckk yall." Still, Dugg has become a trending topic as his defense and denial have gone viral. Check out the video, a well as read through reactions, below.