42 Dugg Gives Taleban Dooda A Verse On Energetic Single "Trappin' Ain't Dead"

Taleban Dooda is an artist coming straight out of Tampa Bay, Florida and the rapper is someone who likes to represent his city. Of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently won the Super Bowl and after the championship game, he decided to shoot a music video with up-and-coming star 42 Dugg. The result was a brand new track called "Trappin' Ain't Dead" which provides some high-octane youthful energy.

The track begins with a menacing hook from Taleban Dooda who then delivers an equally energetic verse. From there, the track transitions over to 42 Dugg who provides his unique sound to the song. Overall, this is a song you would come to expect from the two and the final product is something that many young fans will enjoy.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Trappin’ ain’t dead, you lookin’ scamped out (You lookin’ scamped out)

Bitch, you ain’t ever seen a drum, bring them grams out (Bring them grams out)

My lil’ brother had that jam, we had to bang him out (We had to bang him out)

Wrecker was cleaner than a bitch, but he a felon now (He a felon now)