42 Dugg Drops "Turnest N***a In The City" Video With Cameos From Yo Gotti & EST Gee

Fresh off his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami, 42 Dugg has released the new music video for "Turnest N***a in the City" from his latest mixtape Free Dem Boyz.

Directed by Gerard Victor, the new video looks at the Detroit rapper's lavish lifestyle, showing off his expensive cars as he parties on a yacht. A spotlight is placed on the CMG family with cameos from Yo Gotti and EST Gee. Dugg also has a run-in with the cops in the video, but he was able to get off without a scuff on his record.

This comes following his memorable weekend, hitting the stage twice at Rolling Loud. Dugg had his own performance at the festival before joining Lil Baby during his set to perform "We Paid."

