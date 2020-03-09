mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

42 Dugg Delivers "Palm Angels In The Sky"

March 09, 2020 03:53
Palm Angels In The Sky
42 Dugg

42 Dugg drops off a new cut.


Detroit's 42 Dugg has returned to share his latest "Palm Angels In The Sky" cut as the CMG and 4PF artist continues to add onto a growing catalog of tracks that have him poised as an appropriate incumbent to the precedent laid out by label bosses Yo Gotti and Lil Baby.

In his latest campaign, Dugg touches down with a new "Palm Angels On The Sky" song as he follows up on last year's Young And Turnt full-length outing. Per usual, Dugg's distinctive flow finds him gliding over an infectious beat, letting loose on a few brags as he shows no interest in letting up.

Dive into the new offering down below.

Quotable Lyrics

CMG the label so the Cat white
Fuck his BM and his sissy I'm that type
White gold AP that's my new bitch
Catch us speeding on the East clutching two sticks

