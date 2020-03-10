42 Dugg only began to get his foot in the rap game but unfortunately, he's facing some legal problems that could become a major setback in his career. According to The Detroit News, Dugg was arrested in Detroit and is being held without bond temporarily after he was arrested on a gun charge. Federal prosecutors are holding him in their custody as they attempt to have him transferred to Atlanta to face his gun charges.

The rapper's case goes back to November 2019 after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive agents received an anonymous tip that he and two other people were at Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Atlanta firing guns. Due to his previous carjacking and felony gun possession convictions from a decade ago, the rapper isn't allowed to be in possession of a gun. Unfortunately, investigators claim they have video footage of the rapper and his friends firing guns at the range.

42 Dugg was set to perform this weekend for "March Badness" at Little Ceasars arena where he was supposed to perform alongside Kash Doll, DaBaby, and Yo Gotti, who alongside Lil Baby, penned Dugg to a joint deal.

The rapper made an appearance in court on Monday where he said very little.

“Are you asking the court to appoint an attorney for you?”U.S. Magistrate Judge David Grand asked.

“Yes, sir,” Hayes said.