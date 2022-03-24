Accusations of assault aren't taken lightly, and 42 Dugg is at the center of allegations that have risen on Instagram. The Detroit rapper became the focal point of online conversations after a woman surfaced with several Instagram Story posts detailing an alleged interaction with Dugg. According to her, the rapper violently attacked her friend while holding her hostage inside of a hotel room.

The details of what occurred have come in fractured posts that host photos of an alleged police report and the entrance to Loew's Miami Hotel. While what exactly took place is unclear, this is what the accuser offered in written texts over the images.

To begin, the person alleged that they, or a friend, was offered $50K in "hush money" to not speak on what allegedly occurred. Pictures of an injured woman were also included, as well as allegations that another woman set them up.

"What n*ggas did to me and @_serenitysky is not worth any money sh*t is not a joke," she wrote. In another set of pictures showing a woman with a bruised arm and swollen face, the Instagram user added, "This is what ya favorite celebrities do on close doors... Like grown man beat on my friend @_serenitysky and literally didn't let US LEAVE and the HOTEL DIDNT DO ANYTHING."

She also tagged several clogs like The Shade Room and Hollywood Unlocked.

"42 dugg beat on my friend and held me hostage along with his crew!!!" Dugg has not responded to the accusations at the time of this publication. Swipe below to see the images.