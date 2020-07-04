40 Glocc has finally turned himself in for his involvement in a busted prostitution ring, and he's looking at a year in county jail for his crimes. The rapper officially surrendered on Tuesday (June 30th), after pleading guilty to one felony count of promoting prostitution of an individual. He will be serving a one year sentence at Blue Earth County Jail in Minnesota, after which time he will be let out on 10 years of supervised release. The conditions of his release include no use or possession of firearms, submission to random alcohol and drug testing, and mandatory obtainment of his GED. If he breaks any of these conditions of his release, he risks getting more time.

David Livingston/Getty Images

40 Glocc was arrested almost three years ago to the day for his connection to a prostitution bust. He was charged with one count of promoting the prostitution of an individual, another for engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual, and another count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. However, after striking up a plea deal this past October, which saw him pleading guilty to promoting prostitution of an individual, prosecutors agreed to drop the two other felony charges.

