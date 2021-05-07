After over a week of endless searching for 19-year-old Saniyya Dennis, her family has been hit with devastating news. The Hip Hop community gathered together to help spread awareness about rapper 40 Cal's missing daughter by sharing posts, photos, and helping to pass out flyers. Saniyya's loved ones have openly criticized the initial launch of the investigation as they claimed that authorities weren't doing enough to locate the SUNY Buffalo State College student.

Saniyya has been described as being a responsible honor student who received a full scholarship to college. The ongoing investigation has caused Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to conclude, as he shared in his press conference on Thursday (May 6) morning, that Saniyya may have taken her own life.

On the evening of her disappearance, Saniyya reportedly got into an argument with her boyfriend who lived in New York City. He broke up with her, and she called a friend in the city to talk about the fight. She then called her ex over 50 times, but he didn't answer. She reportedly texted him, "I’m not feeling good, I think I’m going to kill myself," and "I’m so done with my own life I’ve had enough." The ex-boyfriend never responded to her messages.

After leaving campus and arriving at Niagra Falls via bus in the middle of the night, authorities claim Saniyya texted a friend. "I'm sorry I lied. I will not be joining you this summer, at least physically," she reportedly wrote. "Thank you for making my day special." Cameras then captured the teen walking toward Goat Island and they continued to follow her until she reaches a bridge. She spoke with a friend on the phone for about 45 minutes, telling them she intended to jump but changed her mind.

Saniyya reportedly continued to text a male friend, telling him she had an emotional conversation with her mother where they cried but upon checking her phone records, authorities determined that call with he mother never occurred. While still on Goat Island, she reportedly texted a friend that she planned on taking a bus home and she would let him know when she arrived. One minute after that text was sent, Saniyya's cellphone drops from the network. Police believe it was either turned off or somehow destroyed.

The teen's friends texted her to check in but never received responses. The friend Saniyya was communicating with didn't initially tell investigators about their exchange. Authorities reportedly used a K9 unit to track Saniyya's scent and the dogs began at her dorm room and ended at the railing on Goat Island. It's reported that the police dogs attempted to jump into the water.

It is important to note that it is not yet known what happened to Saniyya Dennis and the conclusion that the DA shared is speculative based on the facts they've received. Our hearts continue to be with 40 Cal and Saniyya's loved ones during this difficult time.

