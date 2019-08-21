According to reports, four college students were wounded last night when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of 200 people near Clark Atlanta University. The incident happened a little after 10:30 PM last night outside a library that serves Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically black colleges.

Apparently an argument broke out between two parties and someone opened fire, investigators said. "It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire," Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told WSB-TV. Of the four women hit, two are believed from Spellman College and the other 2 are from Clark Atlanta.

Unfortunately the shooters managed to escape in the midst of the chaos and as of this morning had still not been captured.

"Evil will not have its way on our campus," the Clark Atlanta University's Office of Religious Life said on social media as it announced details of a prayer vigil planned for noon Wednesday.

Clark Atlanta students are scheduled to start school Wednesday.

