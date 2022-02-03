It came as a shock back in September 2021 when news broke that beloved actor Michael K. Williams had passed away. A subsequent investigation revealed that his cause of death was linked to fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, and while incidents such as these are often overlooked as accidental overdoses, authorities decided to track down those responsible for giving the 54-year-old those deadly substances.

Over five months since Williams's death, police have reportedly arrested four men that they believe are the suspects they have been searching for.



According to ExtraTV, Irvin Cartagena was officially charged with selling heroin laced with fentanyl to Williams, and his "co-conspirators"—Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci—have been accused of being actively involved in alleged "fentanyl and heroin conspiracy."

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated in a press release:

“Michael K. Williams, a prominent actor and producer, tragically overdosed in his New York City apartment from fentanyl-laced heroin. Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K. Williams.” “This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death.”

The U.S. Attorney's office also alleged that the suspects were aware that Williams died from the substances they allegedly sold the actor but dismissed the tragedy and "continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin, in broad daylight, amidst residential apartment buildings, in Brooklyn and Manhattan.”

Because Cartagena has been charged with the death of Williams, he is reportedly looking at a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life. His alleged co-conspirators face anywhere from five to 40 years in prison.

