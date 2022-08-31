38 Spesh Enlists Freeway & Che Noir On "Painful"

38 Spesh has a new project in the cut that he's ready to unload this fall. The Rochester rapper returned this morning with his latest release, "Painful" ft. Freeway and Che Noir off of his upcoming effort 7 Shots. Che Noir sets off the record as she details the pain of a broken home. As the production breeds a sense of urgency, 38 Spesh follows up quickly afterward as he details being trapped in the street lifestyle and the inevitable outcome that follows. With Freeway closing out the record, he delivers a powerful 16 where he ties together the previous verses as he describes dealing with grief.

“This song is pure pain just like the title says” 38 Spesh said in a statement. “Especially for me and Freeway because the track was brought together by a mutual friend of ours who passed away shortly after we made it.”

Quotable Lyrics

We are movin' on up like the Jeffersons

I left them in the basement with the haters, this the 98th level, n***a

We was tearing it in Philly 'cause I net bigger

Made a million in the trenches before I met Jigga

