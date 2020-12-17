38 Spesh Bodies "Shook Ones Pt. 2" On "Landscaping"

Last Friday, 38 Spesh united with DJ Green Lantern for 1995, a tape that found him bodying classic instrumentals from that golden-age year. And given how many massive tunes arrived during that time period, it wasn't entirely surprising to hear Havoc's familiar opening notes on the penultimate cut "Landscaping," which features the timeless instrumental from "Shook Ones Pt. 2." Knowing the legacy the Mobb Deep single carries, it's no surprise that Spesh comes out swinging the moment his bars kick off.

"Eventually we rise, but y’all won't be happy 'til my entity's demised," he spits. "And enemies colliding, literally it’s pride if they come for me /

These bullets is gonna accompany that misery inside." And that's only the tip of the iceberg, as Spesh continues his onslaught of internal rhymes with nearly two minutes of uninterrupted lyricism. "And I don't carÐµ what your man making, what he spent on rent I spÐµnt for landscaping," boasts Spesh, achieving title with an effortless flex. "Real shit, that's real rubber band language / Understand I made a couple hundred grand off my fan pages."

Though the premise of jacking beats from 1995 may render his latest album to be a relatively niche affair, for those seeking a blast of golden-era hip-hop masterfully rendered on a technical level, look no further than 38 Spesh and DJ Green Lantern's latest collab.

