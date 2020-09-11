mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

38 Spesh & Benny The Butcher Load Up On "Stash Box"

Mitch Findlay
September 11, 2020 12:30
186 Views
00
0
38 Spesh 38 Spesh
38 Spesh

Stash Box
38 Spesh Feat. Benny The Butcher

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

38 Spesh and Benny The Butcher look to the past on emotional and reflective new single "Stash Box."


The onslaught of new music continues with the latest from 38 Spesh, who has officially come through with the new single off his upcoming album Interstate 38. On the self-produced "Stash Box," Spesh calls upon Benny The Butcher for a brutally honest reflection, set to a vintage, pitched-up sample-based banger. Setting things off with a solid sixteen, Spesh takes things back to the days when he was hustling to make ends meet. "I think back to when I was selling dust and crack, coming back, giving you stacks, you never fussed," he reflects, speaking on the dynamic of his doomed relationship.

Despite the early success he saw on the streets, the pain was never far away. "It broke my heart when they killed Moran, I can't believe the D.A. mentioned my name when his girl was on the stand," he raps. "Understand that's my lil man, they found the n**gas that did it, I pray they all get killed in the can." Matching his stride is The Butcher, who tends to bloody everything he touches as his moniker suggests. "I know bout trap nights n**ga, and what half-price get ya, so much dope I could throw a baby in the trash like Brenda," raps Benny. "Straight hold the mac like he bout to blow a bagpipe, n**ga."

Check out "Stash Box" now, and keep an eye out for 38 Spesh's upcoming Interstate 38 album to land later this fall.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I know bout trap nights n**ga, and what half-price get ya,
So much dope I could throw a baby in the trash like Brenda
Straight hold the mac like he bout to blow a bagpipe, n**ga

38 Spesh
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  186
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
38 Spesh Benny The Butcher Stash Box Interstate 38
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 38 Spesh & Benny The Butcher Load Up On "Stash Box"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject