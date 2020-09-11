38 Spesh & Benny The Butcher Load Up On "Stash Box"

The onslaught of new music continues with the latest from 38 Spesh, who has officially come through with the new single off his upcoming album Interstate 38. On the self-produced "Stash Box," Spesh calls upon Benny The Butcher for a brutally honest reflection, set to a vintage, pitched-up sample-based banger. Setting things off with a solid sixteen, Spesh takes things back to the days when he was hustling to make ends meet. "I think back to when I was selling dust and crack, coming back, giving you stacks, you never fussed," he reflects, speaking on the dynamic of his doomed relationship.

Despite the early success he saw on the streets, the pain was never far away. "It broke my heart when they killed Moran, I can't believe the D.A. mentioned my name when his girl was on the stand," he raps. "Understand that's my lil man, they found the n**gas that did it, I pray they all get killed in the can." Matching his stride is The Butcher, who tends to bloody everything he touches as his moniker suggests. "I know bout trap nights n**ga, and what half-price get ya, so much dope I could throw a baby in the trash like Brenda," raps Benny. "Straight hold the mac like he bout to blow a bagpipe, n**ga."

Check out "Stash Box" now, and keep an eye out for 38 Spesh's upcoming Interstate 38 album to land later this fall.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

