After having to postpone his Toronto concert due to a nationwide Rogers outage, The Weeknd was able to launch his After Hours Til Dawn tour in Philadelphia last week, even going above and beyond to fly out a young fan who was heartbroken by the 6ix show's postponement so he didn't miss out on the fun.

Unfortunately, though, the show didn't go on without incident as a report from CBS3 Philly reveal that a concertgoer tragically died after falling dozens of feet off of an escalator just before 11 PM on July 14th.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The deceased has since been identified as 32-year-old Hugo Sanchez. Officials say that he was sitting on an escalator rail at Lincoln Financial Field when he fell approximately 40 feet and was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University.

Not long after arriving and receiving medical attention, Sanchez was pronounced dead. At this time, the incident appears to have been an accident, though there's still an ongoing investigation to rule out any other possibilities.

Live Nation has not yet responded to requests for comment, and the event venue is declining to comment out of respect for the late man's family.

The Weeknd has not addressed the tragedy himself, though he did share some photos from the Philadelphia tour opener on his Instagram feed. "We finally did it," he wrote in the caption, reflecting on the long-delayed tour finally making its debut.

"Thank you for helping me ring in the tour. Last night was emotional for all of us. I could feel every single one of you. Next stop, NEW YORK!"





RIP Hugo Sanchez; tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the situation.

