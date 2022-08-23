2Rare Calls On Lil Durk For "Q-Pid"

2Rare's already gearing up to have his breakout moment. It was evident from the moment he linked up with Drake. Clearly, there are some prominent figures that are keeping a close eye on what he's about to do next.

2Rare recently came through with his new single, "Q-Pid" which features Lil Durk. The poppy record fuses together elements of Chicago house music for its upbeat feel while 2Rare and Lil Durk's melodic performance will certainly leave this song in the listeners' head for the foreseeable future. It's a strong effort that has us even more curious to see what 2Rare has in store this year.

As for Lil Durk, he's still riding high off of the success of &220. However, he also hinted that he has a new album dropping before the end of the year. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm gettin' humpty, I pop me a Perc'

I'm blinkin', was never into the jerk

Since I been tatted, I take off my shirt

She think she India, he think he Smurk

