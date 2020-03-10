Me Against The World is often regarded as Tupac's greatest album. The peak of 'Pac's career, the late rapper himself admitted it was an album for the hip-hop heads, one where he displayed his love for the artform in full. Released on March 14th, 1995, Universal Music and Amaru Entertainment are dropping a 2LP vinyl reissue of the album for its 25th anniversary. This arrives shortly after the late rapper's estate shared new merchandise that was meant to coincide with the milestone date. The double LP is currently available in Japan.

Heralded for his introspection, Tupac honed into the emotions towards police brutality, the justice system, and his looming prison sentence on All Eyez On Me. It went on to earn 'Pac immense critical and commercial acclaim. earning him his first number one album on the Billboard 200. It also became the first album released by anyone to top the charts while they were locked up in prison. He also went onto earn Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album as well as Best Rap Solo Performance for his efforts on "Dear Mama."

