2Pac's "Blasphemy" Is One Of His Deepest Tracks Ever

There's no disputing that 2Pac Shakur is a legend, with many still honoring him as the undisputable best rapper of all time. No matter where you stand, it's difficult to dispute that Pac's words still remain impactful to this day, with some songs gaining further power in the wake of his untimely death. On that note, his fifth studio album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, released two months after his murder in 1996, feels particularly haunting.

Known as the home of "Hail Mary," the twelve-track classic featured some truly brilliant moments from Pac, including but not exclusive to "Blasphemy." Tackling themes of religious conflict, Pac brings his typical intensity across three stellar verses, lining his bars with imagery and iconography befitting of the album's cover. "The preacher want me buried, why? 'Cause I know he a liar / Have you ever seen a crackhead? That's eternal fire," he raps, in the climactic verse. "Why you got these kids' minds thinkin' that they evil? While the preacher bein' freaky, you say, "honor God's people."

Released twenty-four years ago to this day, The Don Killuminati remains one of Pac's most studied bodies of work, with many complexities analyzed by fans to this day. As one of the main thematic centerpieces of the project, "Blasphemy" deserves to be highlighted on this milestone occasion. Where do you rank this one in Pac's catalog?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

We prolly in Hell, already, our dumb asses not knowin'

Everybody kissin' ass to go to Heaven ain't goin'

Put my soul on it, I'm fightin' devil n**as daily

Plus the media be crucifyin' brothers severely

Tell me I ain't God's son, n*gga, mama a virgin

We got evicted, had to leave the burbs