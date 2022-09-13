2Pac Shared A Glimpse Into His Most Personal Thoughts On "So Many Tears"

It's been 26 years since the death of the great Tupac Shakur. His name continues to ring on and his catalog remains one of the most cherished in hip-hop. With today marking the anniversary of his passing, we're revisiting an iconic record off of his 1995 opus, Me Against The World.

One of the most compelling aspects of Me Against The World is that it provided a comprehensive display of the layers of Tupac. His aggression, sorrows, resilience, and more were compacted into a 15-song body of work. "So Many Tears" found Tupac laying down his hopes, dreams and paranoia on wax for one of the most honest records in his catalog.

Revisit Tupac's "So Many Tears" below

Quotable Lyrics

See this Tanqueray influenced me to gettin' crazy

Disillusioned lately, I've been really wantin' babies

So I could see a part of me that wasn't always shady

Don't trust my lady, 'cause she's a product of this poison

I'm hearin' noises, think she's fuckin' all my boys, can't take no more