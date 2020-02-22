2nd Generation Wu, The Children Of Wu-Tang Clan, Return With "New Generation"

Late last year, the real-life children of Wu-Tang Clan came together to form their 2nd Generation Wu crew. Together, the set consists of U-God’s son iNTeLL, Method Man’s son PXWER, Ghostface Killah’s son SUN GOD, and the late Old Dirty Bastard's son Young Dirty Bastard.

“Growing up, I’ve always had the mindset of ‘I am who I am, my father is who he is',” iNTeLL told SILive.com at the time. “We’re all next in line to receive ‘Wu-Tang is forever’ but at the same time, we all have our own unique sound and we’re ready to share that together.”

In that same breath, the crew officially arrived with its debut "7.O.D." Now, as the new year gets into full swing, 2nd Generation Wu returns with their sophomore outing via "New Generation." This time around, YDB and SUN GOD fall back as iNTeLL and PXWER push through over dark production from beatmaker YODI.

"I met YODI [through] the ‘Gram and he appreciated my craft so much so, that he would send beat packs every week,” iNTell tells HipHopDX. “He’s one of a handful of super producers I’ve been working with for years but have yet to meet in person. After hearing this beat in a pile of other dope beats, I knew this one was special if it caught my ear.”

Quotable Lyrics

I stay on it, I be going off

Big brain, know it all

Never follow protocol

A poet flowing, motor oil