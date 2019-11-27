mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2nd Generation Wu Interpolate "C.R.E.A.M" On Debut "7.O.D"

November 27, 2019 16:10
The kids of Wu-Tang Clan members have joined forces to make their debut as 2nd Generation Wu.


It's been 25 years since Wu-Tang made its official debut. They became one of the biggest groups in the world who now have a separate Wikipedia page for their affiliates. It was recently announced that children of Wu-Tang Clan members ODB, Ghostface Killah, Method Man and U-God have joined forces to make 2nd Generation Wu. They've now made their debut with their new song, "7.O.D." which revisits a timeless record from the Wu but they switch it up. Interpolating "C.R.E.A.M." on the hook, they flip it into an anti-capitalist anthem, rapping, "God made everything around me/Forget about the money/None of it is real y’all."

As they carry the legacy of some of their fathers, who are some of the best to ever do it, they bring their own flare. Whether they end up making a similar impact as Wu-Tang Clan seems unlikely but there's no doubt that they're bringing back an energy to hip-hop that's evidently been missing from the game in recent times.

Quotable Lyrics
I move heaven and earth with two fingers
Paralyzing weak n***as with these killa bee stingers
We don't hear that weak shit that you bring up
Poppin' your lips, ballin' my fist
Makin' sure you sip the food that you heat up

1 Comments
