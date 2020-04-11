2KBABY Warms Up On Debut EP "Pregame Rituals" Ft. Lil Durk & More

2KBaby is on his way toi stardom. The Louisville rapper returned with his debut project on Warner Records this week titled, Pregame Rituals. Laced up with 10-tracks in total, 2KBaby leaves a great impression over the tracklist that includes appearances from G Herbo, Lil Durk, and YFN Lucci. Though it's longer than what most would consider an EP, it's clearly the precursor for bigger things to come.

“Pregame Rituals is telling the story of everything before the deal and a little bit of life after the deal,” he said in a press release. “This EP is my pregame ritual. I always do this before the game. I got to remember where I came from and what made me to get to this point. I always remember my brothers and my family, keeping my morals and principles I operate on, such as loyalty and love.”

Peep the project below.