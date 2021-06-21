mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2KBABY Remixes Bruno Mars' "Lazy Song"

Mitch Findlay
June 21, 2021 09:30
2KBABY flips a timeless Bruno Mars tune and drops off "Lazy Song Remix."


It's beginning to look like a new hip-hop trend is gathering steam, in which beloved pop songs are given a bit of refurbishing. We've previously seen it with the infamous "Who I Smoke," which added a blood-spattered coat of paint to Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles." Now, 2KBABY has come through with a new rendition of Bruno Mars' "The Lazy Song," offering up a laid-back and melodic drop for his fans.

"Nowadays n***as clique up with any gang," he sings, borrowing Bruno's classic melody. "I just want to see them all dead / I'm too high can't pick up my phone, this new opp pack smoke way too strong." As tends to be the case on tracks like this, the juxtaposition is really the driving factor; who doesn't appreciate a bit of casual violence over an uplifting and innocent backdrop? One has to wonder if we're looking at the new movement taking shape before our very eyes.

Check out 2KBABY's "Lazy Song Remix" right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Nowadays n***as clique up with any gang
I just want to see them all dead
I'm too high can't pick up my phone
This new opp pack smoke way too strong

