2KBABY Releases New Single "Great White"

Alex Zidel
May 18, 2021 14:13
Great White
2KBABY

2KBABY dropped off his new single "Great White" last week.


One of the most exciting young stars of tomorrow, Louisville-based rapper 2KBABY has officially returned with his new single "Great White." 

Continuing to level up ever since the release of his breakout hit "Old Streets," the Marshmello collaborator is back with another solid effort, convincing hip-hop fans why he should be taken seriously for the years to come. While the song's title may suggest an aggressive delivery from 2KBABY, the rising talent goes the opposite direction, taking a melodic approach to convince everyone of his prowess in the streets.

"I’m a big shark and everybody else is watching," he said of the new song. "Also, sharks do their own thing, a shark is in its own world in the ocean while everything else is happening on land. I’m not in the mix like that. And when anything comes into the ocean the shark is at an advantage."

Listen to the latest single from 2KBABY below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Late night, we was over running on the back street
Great White, all you lil' n***as in the back seat
Baby, I'm a trapper, let me f*ck you to a fast beat
Boy, I'm not a rapper, all you rappers want a rap beef

