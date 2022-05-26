Louisville rapper 2KBABY showed off a new forehead tattoo on Wednesday (May 25), that has had the internet going crazy.

2KBABY dropped off a new pic on his Instagram story with a large "2" tatted right in the middle of his forehead. Making it extremely noticeable, the tattoo appears to be done in bright pink ink with a bold black outline. "Brodie what the hell," Zaytoven commented on his IG post.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

"Scare 2 Luv (S2L)", the rapper captioned the photo.

It wouldn't be the first time that a rapper has done something insane to their body. Back in 2021, Lil Uzi Vert popped up with a $24M diamond permanently implanted into his forehead. Uzi followed up a few months later noting that a rowdy fan removed the diamond from his forehead while crowd surfing at Rolling Loud.

Despite his new tattoo, 2KBABY is working on the follow-up to 2021's First Quarter mixtape, which featured verses from Mozzy, DDG, and Chief Keef. The project also included the singles "Luigi" and "Like This." The melodic lyricist told Complex in 2019, "You can feel that sh*t. I be trying to make my music so that anybody from any walk of life can feel that sh*t. Not just street n*gga, I don't have to prove that sh*t to nobody. That shit don't got to be proven, it's already there. I've got that. What else can I do? I'm trying to expand."

2KBABY teamed up with DMV LilShawn back in March to drop their new single "I Been Gone."





