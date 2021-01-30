2KBABY Floats On The Beat On "2kizzy Flow"

Coming out of Louisville, Kentucky, 2KBABY has consistently proven himself to be an interesting young artist who knows how to captivate his listeners with storytelling and emotional lyrics. You can tell that he is always speaking from the heart and as he continues to release new singles, fans are looking forward to the growth.

Recently, 2KBABY shared his brand new song 2kizzy Flow, and much of that growth is immediately present. The artist delivers some catchy flows and braggadocios lyrics over a hypnotizing trap beat that is full of luscious guitar samples and loops. If you're a fan of 2KBABY, this is an immediate addition to any rotation, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

ThÐµy like, "How he did it?," bitch, I did it with my brother, ho'

Runnin' through these riches, I done let a couple hundred go

But I ain't stuntin' though

'Cause you know the youngin' got a hundred more, yeah, yeah

Remember servin' butter solo, yeah, yeah