2KBABY Delivers "In The Hills" Single & Music Video

Hayley Hynes
January 18, 2022 17:54
In The Hills
2KBABY

Check out the latest from 2KBABY.


2KBABY is back. On Monday, January 17th, the 21-year-old rapper shared a new single called "In The Hills," along with a music video shot by Buwop.

The clip sees Baby hanging out in a beautiful neighbourhood with plenty of palm trees and other gorgeous views as he gets his bars off for the camera. "In the hills, can't be in my feels / I got bigger pills, this shit real / I got n*ggas here that be in the field, spin the wheel / Tell them that I will, now I'm in the deal," he raps as the song begins, and again on the chorus.

Elsewhere in the news, the "Old Streets" hitmaker joined the conversation surrounding DS4EVER rapper Gunna's ongoing beef with Freddie Gibbs. "This pushing [P] word showing you how much of D*ck riders N***as are," 2K tweeted a few days ago.

"For those thinking I’m dissing Gunna never fw his music but you n***as been getting annoying asf with the word," he clarified.

Stream 2KBABY's latest arrival below, and watch the music video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

In the hills, can't be in my feels

I got bigger pills, this shit real

I got n*ggas here that be in the field, spin the wheel

Tell them that I will, now I'm in the deal

