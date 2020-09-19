mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2KBABY Delivers Emotional Bars On New Single "MAD"

Alexander Cole
September 19, 2020 16:47
Image via 2KBABY
2KBABY is back with a song that gives a clear picture of what he's been through.


2KBABY has been putting out new music for a minute now, and with every new song, he is able to attract new fans. In the eyes of his fanbase, he is an incredibly underrated artist, who wears his heart on his sleeve and raps about his varied life experiences. Perhaps the best example of this is on his latest track "MAD" which came out on Friday.

In this new song, 2KBABY raps on a slow piano-laced beat. This instrumental helps set the tone for the mood of the song, as 2KBABY begins to speak about his upbringing and how things weren't always as great as they are now. It's an emotional depiction of how hard life can be at times, which ultimately makes this song a great listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Man I used to be a sad cat I want my dad back
Now a n**** having flashbacks, we never had that
This was way before the Snapchat and all the Cash App
I always wish I could have smashed that, but I was laughed at

