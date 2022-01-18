There has been an overabundance of "P" emojis flooding social media channels following the release of Gunna's new studio album DS4EVER, which topped the charts at #1 this week. Part of the Atlanta rapper's marketing strategy was to create a viral moment around his album and he succeeded, taking over the internet with blue "P"s in an organic manner.

While many hip-hop fans have happily partaken in the fun trend, others have criticized Gunna and his team for the barrage of "P"s. Additionally, Bay Area natives have attempted to claim the slang term, accusing Gunna of stealing "P" from them.

Louisville, Kentucky-based rapper 2KBABY was one of the rappers that were seemingly bothered by the trend, taking an issue with the "Pushin P" takeover on his timeline.







Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"This pushing [P] word showing you how much of D*ck riders N***as are," wrote 2K a few days ago on Twitter. "You sure you not pushing [P]***y. I’m not saying it wrong to use the word but some you N***as over board like who you trying impress."

Gunna and YSL fans went on to tell 2KBABY that his stance wasn't very "P" but the rapper didn't seem to mind. He concluded by addressing speculation that he was dissing Gunna with the tweet, saying, "For those thinking I’m dissing gunna never fw his music but you n***as been getting annoying asf with the word."

Do you think the "Pushin P" trend on social media has been annoying, or is it fun?