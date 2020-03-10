When it comes to football video games, EA Sports' Madden franchise is king - but 2K Sports is looking to give them some competition for the first time since 2004. The National Football League and 2K today announced a multi-year partnership which will result in multiple future video games.

According to the press release, the games will be non-simulation football game experiences. Specific game titles, developers and release dates will not be announced until a later date, but 2K has confirmed the projects are in early development and will launch starting in 2021.

2K's NFL franchise only ran from 1999 2004, but the brand has experienced tons of success with their NBA 2K franchise as well as WWE 2K and other non-sports games such as BioShock and Borderlands.

“The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans,” said David Ismailer, President of 2K. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.” “Expanding the NFL’s presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort,” said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. “2K is a worldwide leader in sports video games, with a proven track record of creating best-in-class and award-winning games and we look forward to sharing more about the projects we are working on with them in the future.”

It remains to be seen what 2K's non-simulation football game experiences will entail, but I think we'd all welcome some form of arcade-style NFL Blitz.