2g.Kaash Beats Murder Charge & Drops DJ Chose-Produced Single "Walk Down"

Alex Zidel
May 25, 2021 12:20
Walk Down
Produced by DJ Chose

Dallas rapper 2g.Kaash releases his new single "Walk Down" with DJ Chose after beating a murder charge last week.


Rising Dallas-based rapper 2g.Kaash is making a strong statement with his latest single "Walk Down," which was produced by DJ Chose. The rapper is officially free on self-defense after a jury ruled in his favor with regards to a murder charge last week and he's hitting the ground running by releasing one of his biggest records to date.

Known for his standout record "Nobody Love," 2g.Kaash delivers an energetic new record called "Walk Down" with an equally exciting video. Kaash mobs with his crew and sings along to the song, showing why he's one of the most eye-catching young artists on the rise out of Texas.

Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't tryna scuffle with you
I'ma leave 'em chalk, chalk, chalk, chalk out, you a p***y n***a
Walk, walk, walk, walk down on a p***y n***a

2g.Kaash DJ Chose texas new music new song
