2FeetBino Taps Seddy Hendrinx For New Single "Settle"

Aron A.
December 05, 2021 11:47
Settle
2FeetBino Feat. Seddy Hendrinx

2FeetBino shares his new single, "Settle" ft. Seddy Hendrinx.


2FeetBino has been the one to watch this year. The rising Atlanta rapper, who is signed to Young Nudy's PDE imprint, has made a splash with the spree of singles he's released this year including "How I'm Comin'" and "Can't Contain" ft. Nudy.

On Friday, the rapper returned with another banger before the year comes to an end titled, "Settle." Teaming up with Seddy Hendrinx for the record, they bring calming melodies over smooth production as they detail the gains and losses of fame and continuing to level up with each play they make

Seddy Hendrinx has also had a great run this year. Collaborations alongside Lil Poppa and True Story Gee have been making rounds as he continues to ride high off of the release of 2020's Sayless.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as quick to scream the free but can't spend or put up a dime
Bitch, just don't drop one, only thing that be double is that triple
Yeah, this cutthroat on my mental, get my issue, I'm 'bout all mine

2FeetBino
