2FeetBino Shares New Mixtape "Cousin Feeter" Featuring Young Nudy, Seddy Hendrinx, & More

Atlanta-based rapper 2FeetBino came through on Thursday (December 9) with the release of his new mixtape, titled Cousin Feeter. The PDE representative's new project features Young Nudy and Seddy Hendrinx, as well as Cristo4L and 4L Quan. It includes the previously released singles "Can't Contain," "Got Me Started," and "In Da Spot."

The melodic project also includes the standout single "Apple Pie," for which the video was recently released, starring his daughter.

2FeetBino has been bubbling for several years and this mixtape continues his upward trend as he seeks to reach the top of the rap game. As you wait for New Music Friday to kick in in a few hours, be sure to check out Cousin Feeter below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Be The One

2. How I'm Comin

3. Just Because

4. Show Me Love

5. Settle (feat. Seddy Hendrinx)

6. Naked

7. Above The Rim

8. Can't Contain (feat. Young Nudy)

9. Absolute

10. No More

11. Never Seen

12. Sex, Money, Seafood

13. 1G Freestyle (feat. Cristo4L)

14. Palm Trees

15. Got Me Started

16. In Da Spot (feat. 4L Quan)