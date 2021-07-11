mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2FeetBino Returns With Yet Another Mesmerizing Single In "Target"

Alexander Cole
July 11, 2021 15:30
63 Views
00
0
Image via 2FeetBinoImage via 2FeetBino
Image via 2FeetBino

Target
2FeetBino

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Target" is yet another banger that showcases the full scope of 2FeetBino's talents.


Atlanta artist 2FeetBino has been turning heads as of late and for good reason. After getting a Young Nudy co-sign back in 2018, 2FeetBino has been steadily releasing new music and in 2021, he is expected to do big things. Just a few weeks ago, he released a new song called "Got Me Started" and now, he is following up that track with yet another single, called "Target."

With this track, 2FeetBino raps over some unique production that is full of breathing room for the artist to do his thing. From braggadocios lyrics to interesting word play, 2FeetBino shows fans why he is an artist to watch out for this year, especially with his recent run of releases. It's a fun track that only clocks in at 1:46, which means it's perfect for a party setting or for when you're driving.

Give this track a listen, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I get everything and it make me a target
I just want a bad bitch to take me off the market
Eating fish and grits that ain't my bitch but she a barbie
N****s claim they poppin buying streams for they artists

2FeetBino
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  63
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
2FeetBino new song new music target
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 2FeetBino Returns With Yet Another Mesmerizing Single In "Target"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject