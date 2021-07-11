2FeetBino Returns With Yet Another Mesmerizing Single In "Target"

Atlanta artist 2FeetBino has been turning heads as of late and for good reason. After getting a Young Nudy co-sign back in 2018, 2FeetBino has been steadily releasing new music and in 2021, he is expected to do big things. Just a few weeks ago, he released a new song called "Got Me Started" and now, he is following up that track with yet another single, called "Target."

With this track, 2FeetBino raps over some unique production that is full of breathing room for the artist to do his thing. From braggadocios lyrics to interesting word play, 2FeetBino shows fans why he is an artist to watch out for this year, especially with his recent run of releases. It's a fun track that only clocks in at 1:46, which means it's perfect for a party setting or for when you're driving.

Give this track a listen, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I get everything and it make me a target

I just want a bad bitch to take me off the market

Eating fish and grits that ain't my bitch but she a barbie

N****s claim they poppin buying streams for they artists