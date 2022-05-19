mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2FeetBino Hooks Up With Latto To Release Banger "Naked"

Luke Haworth
May 19, 2022 15:26
72 Views
00
0
2FeetBino2FeetBino
2FeetBino

Naked
2FeetBino Feat. Latto

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

2FeetBino collaborates with rapper Latto to drop "Naked."


Young and talented. These are just a few words that can be used to describe 2FeetBino. The rapper has gone on to release another hit, this one being “Naked” featuring fellow Atlanta rapper, Latto. This comes months after the release of his mixtape Cousin Feeter, which was released at the end of 2021. The mixtape contained features from Seddy Herndrix, Young Nudy, and 4L Quan. Since then, 2FeetBino has additionally gone on to release “IG Freestyle” with Babydrill and his music video for “Be The One.”  Rapping since the age of 13, the rapper realized he can make a name for himself when he rapped his way out of probation after his mom had him perform in front of the courtroom. From there, the rapper has taken off. 

Check out the new collaboration between the two ATLiens and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She already naked
I fly King with blatt, then I make no way on races
She callin' 'round in stocking, feel that hate fake pages
Sucked me off like eight times, swallowed eight babies 

2FeetBino Latto
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 2FeetBino Hooks Up With Latto To Release Banger "Naked"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject