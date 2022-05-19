2FeetBino Hooks Up With Latto To Release Banger "Naked"

Young and talented. These are just a few words that can be used to describe 2FeetBino. The rapper has gone on to release another hit, this one being “Naked” featuring fellow Atlanta rapper, Latto. This comes months after the release of his mixtape Cousin Feeter, which was released at the end of 2021. The mixtape contained features from Seddy Herndrix, Young Nudy, and 4L Quan. Since then, 2FeetBino has additionally gone on to release “IG Freestyle” with Babydrill and his music video for “Be The One.” Rapping since the age of 13, the rapper realized he can make a name for himself when he rapped his way out of probation after his mom had him perform in front of the courtroom. From there, the rapper has taken off.

Check out the new collaboration between the two ATLiens and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She already naked

I fly King with blatt, then I make no way on races

She callin' 'round in stocking, feel that hate fake pages

Sucked me off like eight times, swallowed eight babies