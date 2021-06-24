2FeetBino Goes Off In "Got Me Started"

Ever since the release of his Yung Nudy-assisted track and music video for "No Freestyle" in 2018, 2FeetBino has been making a name for himself as one of the most promising up-and-coming artists to watch. He's already earned co-signs from Young Nudy, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin, and in 2021 alone, 2FeetBino has been having a pretty steady output, with songs such as "OTR Freestyle," "Backstroke," and "In Da Spot."

Now the rising Atlanta-based artist is back with his latest single, a dark, sample-heavy record titled "Got Me Started."

"Got Me Started" is a striking new cut in which 2FeetBino floats on the dark, infectious production with finesse, and the rising artist's lyrics are equally clever and menacing. 2FeetBino is in his element with "Got Me Started," so it will be exciting to see how the Atlanta-based artist follows up this impressive single.

Scroll down to check out 2FeetBino's new track and let us know your thoughts about the rising artist's latest single?

Quotable Lyrics

Death certificate in my cup, but I just love to drink that sh*t

If it's f*ck me, n*gga, then mean that sh*t, get rich and get me teeth fixed

She f*ck with me 'cause I'm different, UFO, she never seen this sh*t

Off-White with no label on it, can't relate you talm' bout broke sh*t