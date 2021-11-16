2FeetBino Enlists Young Nudy For "Can't Contain"

Young Nudy may have came into the game alongside 21 Savage but he's establishing his own empire outside of Slaughter Gang. The rapper launched PDE and expanded the roster with the signing of 2FeetBino, who has been on quite the run this year. Bino's talents have shined on projects like A Story Never Told and Broken Dreams. However, with the string of singles he's dropped over throughout the year, fans are hoping a new project is in the pipeline.

Bino and Nudy have now teamed up for their latest collaboration, "Can't Contain." Their laidback flows compliment Coupe's spacey and dizzying production where they offer a depiction of the day in the life in the trap.

Check out their new collaboration below and sound off in the comment sections.

Quotable Lyrics

Shoot up shit the worst way

Bitch, we 'bout that gunplay

Catch 'em down bad, smoke his ass on the runway