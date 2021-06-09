mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2FeetBino & Cristo Team Up For "OTR Freestyle"

Aron A.
June 09, 2021 17:01
OTR Freestyle
2FeetBino Feat. Cristo

2FeetBino and Cristo connect for a bouncy new record.


2FeetBino is shaping up to be the next artist to blow out of Atlanta. The budding ATL star has gained an organic buzz in his city which is always a sign of good things to come. Atlanta is certainly competitive with an overwhelming amount of artists emerging from the city. However, 2FeetBino's laidback confidence on wax has made him one of the most exciting new artists to watch, especially after he collaborated with Young Nudy on "No Freestyle" in 2018.

As fans anticipate his next move, he slid through with a brand new record titled, "OTR Freestyle" ft. Cristo. Over upbeat, bouncy production, the two rappers effortlessly talk their shit with a few hilarious punchlines that keep the song exciting.

Peep the latest song from 2FeetBino below.

Quotable Lyrics
Shit go down, I pop my gun
Sleep on me like I'm James Bond
Shit ain't suckin', then I can't cum
Bitch, I'm bubblin'
The opps be sayin' shit while they be cuddlin'

