2Eleven Enlists Freddie Gibbs For "Mastermind" EP

If you've been following 2 Eleven's Instagram page, you know he's had one hell of a week. He made a glamorous appearance at the socially distanced Grammy festivities last weekend where he celebrated Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's Alfredo nomination before rolling out the release of his latest project, Mastermind. The 8-track EP arrived in its entirety this morning including some heavy assistance from Freddie Gibbs. The Gary, IN rapper appears on all but two songs on the record, even flexing some of his melodic efforts we heard on "Winter In America" on the intro. The project also includes appearances from Quincey White, Rucci, and Cassie.

Check out 2Eleven's new project, Mastermind below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of the EP.