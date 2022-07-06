26AR Samples A Classic Styles P Track On "Walk Em"

Brooklyn drill certainly isn't dying down anytime soon. In fact, the rise of sample-based drill music has opened the gates for more budding stars out of the borough to achieve mainstream success. This week, one of the most promising forces from Brooklyn came through with a flip of one of Styles P's biggest records today for a charged-up drill anthem.

26AR delivered his new single, "Walk Em" this week. The record samples Freda Payne's "I Get High (On Your Memory)," which was most notably used on Styles P's "Good Times (I Get High)." 26AR's undeniable energy shines across the record as he flexes on his haters and sets his sights on the bag.

Check out the latest from 26AR below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Not really into the mess

Nowadays, every little thing 'bout a check

N***as do everything for the love and the clout

And the money, it's sad what it's coming to

And I might be your fave and you bummy,

But this rapper ain't no one to run into

