26AR Puts The Game On Notice With New Project "Flyest OOTA"

Brooklyn drill is alive and well these days but 26AR has certainly carved his own lane compared to his peers. The Crowns Heights rapper has been making statements with each of his releases this year. Today, he blessed fans with his latest body of work, Flyest OOTA. The 11-song project boasts singles like "Walk Em," which samples Styles P's "Good Times," and "Hottest In The City" ft. Rob49. The project boasts a minimal amount of features with PGF Nuk serving as the only guest appearance outside of Rob49.

Check out the latest project from Brooklyn's own 26AR below.