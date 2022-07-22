mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

26AR Puts The Game On Notice With New Project "Flyest OOTA"

Aron A.
July 22, 2022 16:59
66 Views
Flyest OOTA
26AR

26AR delivers his new project, "Flyest OOTA" featuring PGF Nuk and Rob49.


Brooklyn drill is alive and well these days but 26AR has certainly carved his own lane compared to his peers. The Crowns Heights rapper has been making statements with each of his releases this year. Today, he blessed fans with his latest body of work, Flyest OOTA. The 11-song project boasts singles like "Walk Em," which samples Styles P's "Good Times," and "Hottest In The City" ft. Rob49. The project boasts a minimal amount of features with PGF Nuk serving as the only guest appearance outside of Rob49.

Check out the latest project from Brooklyn's own 26AR below. 

  1. Sure Shot
  2. Do It 4 Me
  3. Hottest In My City (feat Rob49)
  4. WTF Goin On
  5. Walk Em
  6. Finish (feat PGF Nuk)
  7. In Position
  8. Money Hungry
  9. Crash Dummy
  10. Nobody Safe
  11. Mention

 

