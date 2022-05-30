26AR & Rob49 Team Up For Menacing Single "Hottest In My City"

Brooklyn drill star 26AR might have the summer on smash with his latest single. The Drench Em rapper has been steadily delivered a string of new music over the past few months, and it seems like he could be dropping a new project soon. On Friday, he blessed fans with his latest release, "Hottest In My City" ft. Rob49. The two rappers connect over menacing production as they reflect on their respective come ups in the game to gaining respect from industry vets and the streets.

Rob49 is having a hell of a run right now. The rapper delivered Welcome To Vulture Island last month which included "Vulture Island 2.0" ft. Lil Baby.

Check out the latest from 26AR below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

My loyalty can't be questioned

That's why I don't got too many friends

Beans was with me when it started

Pretty sure he'll be there in the end