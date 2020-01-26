Graffiti tagger Dustin Shomer has been arrested in connection with the "Penis Man" taggings in Pheonix, Arizona.

As of Thursday, the New Times reports that 38 locations have been tagged with the words "Penis Man." Both private and public buildings, porta-potties, and other objects have all been smeared with the ominous branding.

Tempe police released a statement to the New Times alleging Shomer is "responsible for multiple graffiti incidents of 'Penis Man' throughout the City of Tempe and across Arizona State University as well."

For such, he was "booked into the Tempe City Jail on 16 counts of aggravated criminal damage, 8 counts of criminal damage and one count of criminal trespassing in the first degree," per the statement.

Shomer released a statement, himself, on Facebook about the arrest:

"I just spent the last 24 hours in Tempe and Phoenix police custody for spraying 'Penis Man.' They raided my condo and vehicle and swarmed my entire complex in west Phoenix with 25 heavily armed SWAT officers, and pointed a silenced assault rifle in my face. Anyone with any doubt who the bad guys are here ... be certain it is the City of Tempe, City of Phoenix, and police forces valley-wide. There is no excuse for pointing an AR-15 in the face of a non-violent offender."

"We are all Penis Man," Shomer later added on Facebook.