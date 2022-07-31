As search parties continue to travel across Eastern Kentucky and surrounding states, a total of 25 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the flash floods that have taken over the area over the past few days.

"It is devastating," Governor Andy Beshear told NPR of the crisis plaguing several cities and counties right now. "We have whole towns that are underwater, houses that were in the line of the water are just gone; not a piece of the house left."

Aerial view of a Kentucky neighbourhood on July 30th -- Michael Swensen/Getty Images

He added, "We’ve lost 25 Kentuckians, each one a child of God, that isn’t going to be there at that next holiday, and we’re going to lose more before this is done."

Authorities have confirmed that six children died in the wreckage, including a 1-year-old. As of Saturday, 1,300 people are said to have been rescued via boat or aircraft in Kentucky, as well as in areas of Tennessee and West Virginia

"It’s hard, it’s even harder for those families and those communities," Beshear told listeners during a press conference, asking everyone to "keep praying" as search teams do their best to find all those who remain unaccounted for.

The severe weather conditions are said to have left tens of thousands of people without power, and even some without clean water. This weekend, three cities and more than a dozen counties declared a state of emergency.

While they fight to recover from this flood, Kentuckians are preparing for additional rainfall in the coming days. "While it won’t be as severe, we already have so much water and we’re saturated, it’s going to be a problem," Beshear noted.

Kentucky National Guard carries children to safety in South Fork on July 30th -- Michael Swensen/Getty Images

"And then you go into next week and it’s going to be really, really hot, and we are going to have a lot of people that are without power. So, we’re bringing every resource to bear. What we face is tough."

RIP to those who have passed. Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the Kentucky tragedy.

[Via] [Via]